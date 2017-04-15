Man arrested in connection to Vanessa Marcotte murder case

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office announced on Saturday that 31-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz has been arrested in the connection to the murder of Vanessa Marcotte.

Marcotte's brutally beaten body was found in the woods not far from her home in Princeton on August 7.

She had gone out for a jog in August of 2016 when she was visiting her family in Princeton, but never returned.

DNA was obtained from Marcotte's hands during an autopsy.

A trooper assigned to the Disctrict Attorney's office made a break in the case when he spotted a black SUV driven by a man who matched the description of Marcotte's killer.

He wrote down the license plate number on his hand and went to the suspect's home later that same day.

That's when Colon was approached and he provided a DNA swab to police that matched the DNA on Marcotte's hands.

Police arrested Colon in his Worcester apartment on Friday.

"The arrest was the result of hard work by police who tirelessly investigated this case from the day of Ms. Marcotte's death," said Early during a press conference on Saturday.

Colon is currently being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault and battery, and assault with attempt to rape.

More charges are expected to be added, said Early.

He is being held on $100,00 bail and will be arraigned in Leominster District Court on Tuesday.

Marcotte's family released the following statement:

We'd like to thank DA Joseph Early and the Worcester District Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts State Police, the Princeton Police Department, and the entire community for their help that led to the arrest of the suspect in Vanessa's case. After eight long months, we're able to take the first step toward justice for Vanessa. She was a beautiful, intelligent, and generous young woman whose passion for giving back to the community will always be remembered. As we move forward, her spirit will live on through The Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation that strives to empower women to live boldly and fearlessly.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story today. As soon as new details emerge we'll provide an update.

