Vehicle crashes into garage in Chicopee, driver cited

Just after midnight Saturday Chicopee police were called to a vehicle versus garage crash on McKinstry Avenue.

Officer Mike Wilk reports they were first notified of the accident at 12:20 a.m.

"Officer Matt Naglieri found a driver in a pickup had crashed into a garage at 805 McKinstry Ave. Ofc Naglieri had to pry the vehicle door open for the operator to safely exit," explained Wilk.

The unidentified driver was uninjured.

"He was cited for Failing to stop for a stop sign as well as Failure to use care when slowing/stopping," added Wilk.

No one was inside the garage at the time of the crash.

A building inspector was called to the scene to assess damages to the structure.

No further details have been released.

