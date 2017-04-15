Rollover accident caused traffic backups along Mass Pike in Charlton

A rollover accident involving multiple cars caused traffic backups along the west-bound side of the Mass Pike in Charlton.

Shortly after 3 p.m. three vehicles crashed into each other after stopping suddenly to avoid hitting a SUV that rolled over.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one in the SUV was hurt.

State police said the accident added to the busy holiday weekend traffic. Both sides of the highway were backed up for hours.

The accident was cleared up at around 5 p.m. and traffic began moving smoothly on both sides.

