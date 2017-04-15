Becoming partly cloudy overnight. A breezy and warm Easter Sunday

After a breezy and warm day today the breeze will stick around tonight but it will not be as cold as last night. It will turn even warmer on Easter Sunday before a cold front brings cooler temperatures for the beginning of next week.

There is the chance for a few showers this evening before skies become partly cloudy overnight. Lows temperatures tonight will drop back into the upper 40s to around 50. It will remain breezy overnight with southerly winds between 10-20 mph.

Clouds will be decreasing as the sun rises on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will begin around 50 and warm fast with highs reaching the low 80s in the afternoon! Once again Sunday will feature a high risk for brush fires. We stay breezy with a mix of sun and clouds through the day, but around and after 4pm, an approaching cold front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong, but for now there is little to no severe weather threat.

Winds shift northwest Monday with clearing skies behind a cold front. We stay dry and mild with highs back to the middle and upper 60s. Cooler air will arrive Monday night and Tuesday with high pressure. We will still get to 60 Tuesday, but temps will be back to the 30s at night. Our next storm system arrives mid to late week with shower chances and continued seasonable temps.

