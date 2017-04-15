Tenants evacuated during early morning porch fire in Amherst

Tenants in Amherst had to be evacuated from their Bridge Street apartments after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m. the Amherst Fire Department received two 911 calls from tenants that saw a fire on the front porch on the first floor.

Fire Officials said the fire was burning under and above the porch and burned a porch column and some of the building’s siding.

Once the fire was knocked down, crews sawed the porch open to extinguish the burning wood underneath.

Luckily, no one was hurt and tenants were able to return to their apartments safely around 7 a.m.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious and the cause is being investigated by the Amherst Fire Department.

