Shots fired near Oak Grove Avenue home in Springfield

Springfield Detectives are investigating after shots were fired on Oak Grove Avenue Saturday night.

Lt. Rolland said a home on 134 Oak Grove Avenue was hit by a bullet. One resident gave police a description of a suspected vehicle involved in the shooting.

Police located the vehicle occupied by three suspects but they could not locate any firearms inside the vehicle or on any of the suspects.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation by the Detective Bureau.

