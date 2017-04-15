Agawam man accused of breaking into NH school, led police chase

An Agawam man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a school in New Hampshire before he led police on a pursuit back to Massachusetts.

Kensington Police Chief Scott Sanders told Western Mass News Derron Johnson attempted to break into an elementary school in Kensington, but was scared off by a custodian.

Johnson was so frightened he left his gun and a prescription bottle behind on the school's property.

Moments later he broke into another school in South Hampton, New Hampshire and stole several items, said Sanders.

Police said Johnson fled into Massachusetts and led police on a chase to Merimac where he eventually crashed into a pole and was placed under arrest.

Johnson is expected to face charges in New Hampshire.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.