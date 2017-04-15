Great Barrington fire crews knock out abandoned mill fire

A mix of the dry weather and a nearby brush fire caused the roof of an abandoned mill building to catch on fire in Great Barrington this afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Power House Mill located on 174 Front Street shortly after noon to battle the rooftop flames.

The building is 200 by 100 feet with 50 foot ceilings. The fire department’s 100-foot tower ladders was used in order to reach the blaze.

By 2:30 p.m. the fire was put out, and fire officials ruled out that the fire was caused from a nearby brush fire being burned by the owner of the mill only 75 feet away.

The Great Barrington Fire Chief wants to send a friendly reminder to all about the importance of fire safety, especially in dry weather conditions.

"Is it extremely important that community members remember to properly dispose of smoking material and monitor brush fires, especially as we head into warmer, dryer weather. Anything with embers can easily start a fire," Chief Burger said.

This is the second fire to occur in Great Barrington this week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.