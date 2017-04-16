Dry and warm to start the week, but changes are on the way

We saw some gusty winds as a cold front came through Sunday evening. Several reports of downed trees were issued across the valley.

The remainder of the night stays quiet with a gusty breeze and mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall into the middle 50s by dawn.

Another blustery day is on tap for Monday with westerly winds gusting to 20-30mph throughout the day. We will be mild and very dry with highs in the upper 60s, so another high fire danger day is expected. A second front will pass through Monday night, ushering in cooler air for Tuesday. High temps return to the 50s and low 60s, but we remain mostly sunny.

High pressure remains in control for much of Wednesday, keeping us dry and seasonable. Our next storm system is on the way for the second half of the week though, so expect a good deal of clouds and a few showers by Wednesday evening. Low pressure will move from the Great Lakes to New England from Wednesday evening to Friday. A warm front will stall across the area, keeping us cloudy, cool and unsettled. Our best rain chances come Friday morning as a cold front pushes through, then we return to pleasant, seasonable conditions for the weekend.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.