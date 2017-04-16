UMass police investigate Lewis Hall robbery

The University of Massachusetts Amherst Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred inside of a dormitory late Saturday afternoon.

Police say between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., a suspect entered Lewis Hall on the Amherst campus and gained entry into a dorm room.

According to the victims of the theft, their doors were unlocked and the room was unoccupied, police said.

Police said that the suspect also entered a second dorm room in Lewis Hall, but left when they realized the room was occupied.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incidents.

The stolen items, police said include a silver Dell XPS 15 laptop computer, a Google Nexus cellphone and a pair of white Superstar Adidas shoes.

Campus police have released tips to prevent such thefts and are urging students to "take precautions" so this doesn't happen again.

UMPD is recommending the following precautions:

•Do not leave your room door open or unlocked while you are away, even if only for a few minutes.

•Do not leave valuables unattended where they are easily seen and quickly taken. This applies not only to residence hall rooms but also to classrooms, the library, your car, etc.

•Register the valuables that you bring on-campus with UMPD’s Project Protect.

Police are also seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect they believe to be responsible for the theft and are asking anyone who does recognize the suspect to contact Officer David Leuschner, (413) 545-2121, or to contact the anonymous tip line at (413) 577-8477.

