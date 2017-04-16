High risk for brush fires today, firefighters warn no opening burning

Several local fire departments are warning residents not to do any open burning today because of the weather conditions.

With temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon and breezy conditions, the risk for brush fires is high.

Southwesterly winds are running between 10 - 20 mph with some higher wind gusts our First Warning Weather team reports.

With these kinds of conditions, brush fires are certainly not out of the question.

Fire Departments in Holland, Hatfield, and Amherst, all posted to their Facebook pages today that burn restrictions are in place.

"There will be no open burning allowed today due to critical fire weather conditions...If you spot smoke or someone burning today, do not hesitate and call 911 immediately before the fire gets out of control," the Holland Fire Department stressed.

There have been a number of brush fires already this season in western Mass.

We caught up with the Agawam Fire Department today about the brush fire season. They had two just yesterday. Hear what they had to say coming up on ABC40 starting at 6 p.m.

