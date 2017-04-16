Large brush fire contained in Southampton

Firefighters from several towns surrounding Southampton responded to a large brush fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire Departments from Westhampton, Easthampton and Chester sent additional manpower to battle the flames around 4 p.m.

Westhampton Fire Officials told Western Mass News the fire is reportedly spreading across more than 5 acres in the area of 162 Brickyard Road.

The brush fire sparked in the woods located near a residential neighborhood.

Crews were able to contain the fire shortly after 6 p.m.

Fire Departments across western Massachusetts have posted burn restrictions for Sunday due to the dangerously dry weather conditions and high winds.

