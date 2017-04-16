Organizers hold annual Easter event at closed Mater Dolorosa Church

Parishioners gathered at the front steps of the Mater Dolorosa Church for a special Easter celebration in Holyoke.

Organizers hosted their 6th annual Easter Remembrance event to show continuing efforts and support to re-open the church.

The event has been held every year since Arch Diocese of Springfield closed the church in 2011.

“We are going to remember those who started the church back in 1901 as well as those who have passed from our group,” said Attorney Victor M. Anop of the Chairman of Friends of Mater Dolorosa.

The organization hopes the Arch Diocese will come to an agreement and help re-open Mater Dolorosa for the community.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.