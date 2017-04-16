Weekend brush fires pop up across western MA

Fire departments across western Mass. have posted burn restrictions as the risk of brush fires was elevated on Sunday.

The dry weather conditions along with high winds is the perfect combination for brush fires to spark.



The Agawam Fire Department responded to two brush fires on Friday.

"If it gets too out of control, you can have certain buildings or exposures that can be a threat," said acting Lt. Jordan Molta of the Agawam Fire Department.

A large brush fire sprawled out over five acres of land in Southampton on Sunday.

Tankers and trucks responded from several towns came to assist.

09;44 "Its been very dry out. With the wind, you can lose control of it in a matter of minutes," Lt. Molta continued.

There have been a number of brush fires already this season here in western Mass.

If you ever see a brush fire, your best bet is to contact 911 immediately.

