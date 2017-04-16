Strong wind gusts knock down trees, power lines across western MA

Sunday evening's storm brought heavy winds that caused large trees to topple over in several towns across western Mass.

A large tree came down on Virginia Street in Agawam, knocking over a telephone pole leaving multiple homes without power. That road is being blocked off as Eversource crews are currently on scene along with Agawam police.

In East Longmeadow, a tree that came down on Hampden Road caused power outages to residents Hampden. Police said that the scene has since been cleared.

In West Springfield, a large tree fell near apartments on Cold Spring Avenue. Luckily, no one was hurt.

First Warning Weather Meteoroligst Janna Brown confirmed there were up to 50 MPH wind gusts reported in East Longmeadow.

The National Weather Service has released a list of storm damage reported in all towns across western MA.

Eversource is reporting that less than 60 people are without power. To view their outage map, CLICK HERE

Western Mass News will have more on this story at 10 p.m. on FOX6

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.