East Longmeadow firefighters battle house fire

Firefighters in East Longmeadow responded to a working fire at a home on 4 School Street Sunday night.

School Street and Williams Street are closed at this time.

The fire has been put out, and officials are now investigating what caused the fire and where it spread.

Fire officials said that everyone including the homeowner's pets made it out safely.

One person was medically evaluated at the scene and it was uncertain if that person had to be taken to the hospital.

National Grid had to shut the power down on School Street.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.