Cigarette causes porch fire in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Cigarette causes porch fire in Springfield

Image Courtesy: Springfield FD Image Courtesy: Springfield FD
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The improper disposal of a cigarette is being blamed for causing a porch fire in Springfield on Sunday.

Denis Leger, aide to the fire commissioner said crews responded to the home on 48 Granada Terrace shortly after 6 p.m.

The fire caused under $10,000 in damage to the second floor porch in the back of the house. 

Leger said no one was hurt. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

