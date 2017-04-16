Cigarette causes porch fire in Springfield

The improper disposal of a cigarette is being blamed for causing a porch fire in Springfield on Sunday.
Denis Leger, aide to the fire commissioner said crews responded to the home on 48 Granada Terrace shortly after 6 p.m.
The fire caused under $10,000 in damage to the second floor porch in the back of the house.
Leger said no one was hurt.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.