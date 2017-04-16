Cigarette causes porch fire in Springfield

The improper disposal of a cigarette is being blamed for causing a porch fire in Springfield on Sunday.

Denis Leger, aide to the fire commissioner said crews responded to the home on 48 Granada Terrace shortly after 6 p.m.

The fire caused under $10,000 in damage to the second floor porch in the back of the house.

Leger said no one was hurt.

