Thousands to test their legs for the 121st running of the Boston Marathon

More than 30,000 runners will be running Monday in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon.

The 26.2-mile race begins in Hopkinton at 8:50 a.m. and ends in the city of Boston where the final competitors are expected to finish by 5:30 p.m.

Of the 30,000 runners, more than 6,000 of them will be representing 94 countries. The Boston Athletic Association is expecting over one-million spectators and roughly 9,500 volunteers to help make the event run smoothly.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, MBTA, is also offering people an affordable way to make it into the city out of Worcester. For $20, riders can purchase unlimited travel on the Worcester Line, according to the MBTA website.

Western Mass News will have live team coverage from the starting line in Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street starting at 5 a.m.

