Our weather pattern shifting to seasonable and unsettled

Winds will gradually lighten after midnight, allowing temperatures to dip into the middle and upper 30s by sunrise.

High pressure will dominate our day Tuesday, keeping skies mainly sunny. Winds shift northeast, which will bring more clouds into the eastern part of the state, but we should keep good sunshine until the evening. Clouds will increase Tuesday night, but temps still return to the 30s.

We will be dealing with more clouds, cooler temperatures and spotty showers through the remainder of the week. A developing trough across the Northeast will keep our weather cool and unsettled for the next several days.

We will see more clouds than sun Wednesday with high temps in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers are possible late in the day from an approaching cold front. Our front will stall to our south Thursday and another area of low pressure will move up from the southwest along this front will decent rain. Rain is likely late Thursday through at least midday Friday as the system passes through. Friday will be a cool, raw day with highs in the lower to mid-50s and a chilly northeast wind.

Cool temps continue into Saturday, but we are looking mainly dry as high pressure builds back into the Northeast. An upper low across the Midwest will track east and surface low pressure will bring more clouds in Sunday along with rain chances for Monday.

