Thousands run in Boston Marathon to fight cancer

The 121st Boston Marathon came to an end, but not without several western Mass. runners crossing the finish line.

They were just a piece of more than 30,000 runners in total, but they said the experience, and their dedication to fighting cancer, made this marathon nothing short of magnificent.

"The weather is a little warm for runners, but I'm excited, I'm ready. Trained hard for this," said Michelle Curtis.

Excited is an understatement for the thousands stepping on the streets, or the near million looking on in astonishment from Hopkinton to Boston. It’s the Boston marathon, and it rocked eastern Mass. once again.

Thousands ran from nearly one hundred different countries.

"There's so many other marathons in the world. Boston is the best. There's people from all over the world."

But there were plenty representing western Mass. as well, from the Berkshires to Holyoke, all ready to take on the 26.2 mile course.

"I've never run a marathon before, and I'm really excited to be here representing western Mass.," said Kelly Packard.

But these athletes were running for more than that. From start to finish, they were here to fight cancer, one step at a time.

"I lost both of my parents to cancer, I've lost several other close family members, aunts, uncles, cousins," said Paul Fitzgerald.

Paul Fitzgerald has lost many loved ones to cancer.

That's why he's running, along with 500 others for the Dana Farber Institute in Boston, which provides care to children and adults with cancer.

He said it’s important to run with your heart, and remember all who have and will suffer.

"It's not just for the people suffering from cancer now, it's for the people who are sadly going to be diagnosed, and going to need new treatments."

The hope is their efforts can help in the quest for a cure.

In the meantime, they will continue to run and look forward to another safe and meaningful Boston marathon next year with their family, friends, and thousands of competitors.

