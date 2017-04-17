Sunday night storm left a hole in the roof an Agawam home

In Agawam today, neighbors came together to help clean up a home with a brand new hole in its roof.

Last night’s storm brought some severe damage with it, and while some neighbors speculated a microburst, that’s not what brought the tree down.

Crews on scene here today told Western Mass News that this will all be cleaned up as soon as possible.

The storm last night brought damaging winds, causing a tree to fall into the roof of a home.

Agawam homeowner, Dan Erickson saw the whole thing happen from his house across the street.

“The tree broke and it was just crazy for two minutes, and then it was just done.”

“It was so quick. We first thought it was a microburst.”

That’s what a lot of people thought it was, but it turned out that’s not what happened Sunday night.

“We saw a gust front move through last night and what that is is basically a storm without the thunder and lightning, and you see this dark cloud move on through associated with some very strong winds,” said Western Mass News Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff.

Some places saw gusts of up to 50 mph-- enough to bring down large trees.

Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff also said that if it had been a microburst, we would have seen many more reports.

When you see tree damage here in western Mass., you might immediately think of some of the storms we’ve had in the past.

“I was out working when the tornados came, so I’ve seen some crazy stuff. But that was pretty crazy. Just knowing the people and being so close.”

“Yesterday wasn’t a tornado, so people are associating yesterday’s damage with a microburst. That isn’t what happened.”

Luckily no one was inside when the tree fell and no one was seriously hurt.

The owners of this home told Western Mass News that before they can put a price tag on damages, they want to finish getting branches and leaves out of their dining room.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.