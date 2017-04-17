Brush fire season prompts fire departments to cancel burn permits

With the high winds and relatively dry conditions these last few days, brush fires are keeping local firefighters busy and concerned.

South Hadley actually cancelled all of their burn permits today because of the wind,

And they said when they have to cancel burn permits, people are usually okay with it, because they don't want to start a brush fire.

It’s something that many Massachusetts residents do in the spring.

Open burning is legal in most towns throughout western Mass., but rules are different town by town.

Today with the wind and dry conditions, South Hadley's Fire Captain Jim Pula told Western Mass News that they chose to cancel burn permits for the day.

“The wind was whipping it up, and it was heading towards a house, so that is something you have to take into consideration. The wind will fan the flames and blow embers towards structures.”

Monson, Easthampton, and Montague, have all have experienced calls in the last three days for brush fires.

They can start as something small and turn into an out of control blaze.

April is the worst time of year in Massachusetts for brush fires.

“Careless disposal of smoking materials. Somebody starts a cookout and it gets away from them. Trains can cause sparks to start the brush on fire.”

Brush fires can also be difficult to put out for firefighters.

If the terrain is difficult, they risk falling or twisting ankles and knees.

After a long winter, the brush on the ground can be thick and unpredictable.

“With the thick undercover, if it’s really dry, the fire tends to be deep seeded and burns deep into the ground cover, and it’s really-really difficult to get to. You have to keep working at it for days, sometimes weeks.”

And Captain Pula said the most important thing is to follow the rules that come with a burn permit and that minimizes any risk of an out of control fire.

