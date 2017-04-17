Boston Marathons brings out western Mass. runners

Following the end of the Boston Marathon runners were exhausted. Their bodies spent after the grueling 26 mile race ending at Boston's Copley Square.

One of the runners was Andrea Belanger of Westhampton, running in her first Boston marathon.

"It's a dream come through. Little sore. Tough from mile 15. Feel good. Mentally I feel great."

For these runners though, there is nothing like the Boston Marathon.

Lots of support for the runners, from a medical tent, to stations set up past the finish line providing water and other sustenance for the runners.

There were an estimated one million spectators along the marathon route.

Western Mass. runners brought some of their spectators as well.

"My brother in laws' brother is running in the over 60 group. He's one of top five runners. Hope he medals,” said John Stobierski of Deerfield.

The marathon was run under the tightest of security.

No one can forget the two bombings at the finish line in 2013.

Police were visible everywhere today. On the ground, in the sky, at checkpoints, which people had to pass through to get to the marathon route.

All adding up to a successful 2017 Boston Marathon.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.