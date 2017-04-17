A man is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident in Amherst

A man is in serious condition tonight following a single motorcycle accident in Amherst this afternoon.

Amherst Police told Western Mass News that the accident took place around 2:40 on Kellogg Ave.

The operator was a 55 year old man from Amherst.

He was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was declared to be in critical condition.

Amherst Police Dept. as well as the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.

