Holyoke Auxiliary Police Division volunteer at Boston Marathon

Runners weren't the only ones ready to go today.

The Boston Marathon also drew thousands of volunteers, including security from western Mass.

The Holyoke Auxiliary Police Division was on hand to make sure marathon day went smoothly.

You could feel the excitement in the air, not just from the runners and spectators, but also those who came out to make sure everyone was safe today.

The Holyoke Auxiliary Police Division has been coming every year to the Boston Marathon since the start of the race.

For Deputy Chief George Kiakis, today marks his 30th year volunteering at this event.

“When you like something you do you do it. We enjoy coming, plus one of our main jobs is traffic and crowd control.

Kiakis said that 23 officers came out today.

The Holyoke Auxiliary Police Division provides security around the start and finish line, as well as the town common in Hopkinton.

"They need the security here, and with everything that is going around now, it's even more important to make sure that the runners are safe, and those that are here as spectators are also safe."

For many of the officers, they said today was about resilience and unity.

“People come together, united as one since the bombing, and they're just so happy to be.”

The division is just a small piece of the nearly ten thousand volunteers at the marathon today.

