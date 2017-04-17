Weather not yet ideal for spring planting

With temperatures in the 80s over the weekend, spring fever has definitely set in here in western Mass., and while many gardeners are anxious to get out and plant, experts say not yet for most things!

Now is the time to plant early vegetables and to watch out for tree killing spring fungus.

“People get anxious when you get nice weather, especially when it gets to 80 degrees and they want to put stuff in the ground,” said Andy Grondalski.

Spring is here and 16 Acres Garden Center is busy! But while you may be tempted to plant annuals, employees there give a word of caution.

“I would advise waiting. If at all possible. If you can't wait and you put them out, you're going to need to get out there and cover them. If we're going to get cold weather at night. Even mid 30's, 40 degrees isn't good for some of the annuals.”

Andy Grondalski told Western Mass News that they've had so many people asking for annuals already.

“We're getting them in. We'll have some by the end of the week. People are looking for them so we'll have them.”

What you can plant now are the many different varieties of pansies and early spring vegetables.

“Your lettuces, cabbages and kales. Things like that they like it cool and they can be put into the ground now.”

And as you're getting your beds ready for annual planting, local garden centers said also to take a look up at your trees to make sure they're not being attacked by a certain type of fungus.

Grondalski said now is the time to check your trees and shrubs for all types of fungus.

“Bring it to a professional and have them check it out and they can i.d. it for you and take care of it.”

Getting it checked before the summer growing season can mean the difference between a tree that survives and one that doesn't.

