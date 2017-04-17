Tech expert comments on live broadcasting crime trend

This latest Facebook video of a horrific crime is becoming increasingly popular.

In just the last year, there have been several crimes broadcasted on social media, specifically Facebook Live.

Experts told us that they’ve noticed this terrifying trend, and while many people use social media for good, such as bringing awareness to world issues, others have used it to broadcast their crimes.

The video showed Steve Stephens shooting a 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland, Ohio.

He then got back in the car and drove away.

The gruesome crime broadcasted live on Facebook.

And this isn’t the first time something similar to this happened.

In the beginning of this year, four people were charged in an alleged attack on a disabled teen that was also live on Facebook.

“There's a whole phenomenon about people reacting to social networking and getting a psychological high in getting alot of likes,” said Stan Prager from Go Geeks.

Prager said he’s noticed more of these kind of livestreams.

With Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and countless more apps ready to go in the palm of your hands within seconds, it become easily accessible.

“Here's a case where you can attract a large audience that's going to get shared if you share publicly.”

“If your account is public, millions of people around the world can look at it.”

Facebook has released a statement saying:

“Keeping our global community safe is an important part of our mission. We are grateful to everyone who reported these videos and other offensive content to us, and to those who are helping us keep Facebook safe every day.”

Prager agreed, saying if you see something suspicious, report it immediately.

“Report it or else it’ll be more prevalent if not discouraged. We as the audience are part of the responsibility.

Stephens has claimed to kill other people, but police said they haven’t found evidence to confirm that claim.

They’re warning people in five states – Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New York to be on the lookout.

