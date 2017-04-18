Vanessa Marcotte fought off attacker, police say

The man police believe to be responsible for the murder of a woman who was out for a run in Princeton last year, will be arraigned today.

Prosecutors are currently building a case against 31-year-old Angelo Colon Ortiz, of Worcester, who prosecutors believe killed Vanessa Marcotte in August of 2016 while she was out for a run.

“We got him,” Worcester County District Attorney, Joseph Early, said.

Police are now saying that Marcotte fought off Ortiz at some point during the attack, leaving Ortiz’s DNA on her hands and police able to make a suspect profile.

A trooper assigned to the District Attorney's office made a break in the case when he spotted a black SUV driven by a man who matched the description of Marcotte's killer.

“DNA is huge if you scratch someone, fluids or blood, the police can get DNA and it’s a bonus to help out,” Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department, said.

Marcotte was one of three women that was killed last summer in just a week’s time. Runner’s world polled female runners about harassment and safety concerns not long after and found:

42 percent of them limit running times to daylight hours

41 percent run with other people

73 percent run with their phone

Brian Fuller owns Fleet Feet Sports in Longmeadow and tells Western Mass News that running safety is on the mind of his customers.

“Running safety is a hot topic,” Fuller Said. “Because you hear more and more about people being attacked or abducted when out on their runs.”

As the weather gets warmer, more will take to the outdoors for their exercise like

Kay LeBlanc Joanne Shartier said that running is a “therapy session” for them.

“When you walk with a buddy I know she has my back and she knows I will try to have her back as much as I can,” LeBlanc said. “And the cops drive through here a lot.”

Ortiz, currently being held on $10 million bail, will be arraigned in the Leominster District Court on Tuesday and faces multiple charges including assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office tells Western Mass News that a murder charge will likely be filed soon.

Western Mass News will continue to monitor this case’s progress and will update this story as more information becomes available.

