A cloudier stretch of days on the way

We remain mostly clear and cool this evening with chilly temps in the 30s expected again overnight. Many in the valley will approach freezing overnight, but some clouds will move in after midnight and they will continue to increase through morning.

We begin Wednesday cool and dry with more clouds that will thicken as the day wears on. The lack of sun should help keep temps in the mid-50s for most, even with a southerly breeze. We stay dry most of the day, but an upper level disturbance and approaching front will bring scattered, light showers Wednesday evening and night.

Clouds linger over the next several days as we shift into a more unsettled weather pattern. Thursday is looking tricky for temperatures as a front stalls just to our south. If some sunshine can break through in the afternoon, we may climb into the upper 60s, but with clouds our high temps should linger closer to the low 60s. Much of Thursday is looking dry as well, but rain returns Thursday night and will last through midday Friday.

Some heavy downpours and a rumble of thunder are possible Friday morning and early afternoon as low pressure moves east across the area. Rain tapers off in the afternoon and some partial clearing is expected Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. Another area of low pressure looks to move from the South to the Mid-Atlantic Sunday, which should keep skies mostly cloudy across southern New England. Rain becomes more likely from this system Sunday night into Monday, but it could be a near miss to our south.

