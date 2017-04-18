Massachusetts is green, study finds

A study released earlier today by WalletHub found Massachusetts to be the second greenest state in the country.

The personal-finance website conducted the study to showcase the states "doing right by Mother Earth," WalletHub Communications Manager, Diana Popa, said.

WalletHub's analysts compared each state by using 20 metrics that "speak to the current health of the environment and the environmental impact of residents' daily habits," Popa added.

Massachusetts is incredibly energy efficient, the study found, ranking first in that category.

The study also found that Massachusetts has finishes 7th in air quality.

Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22.

To see the entire study, click here.

