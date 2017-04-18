Cause determined in 3-alarm fire in Northampton that left 6 displaced

A reported three-alarm fire on Graves Avenue in Northampton Tuesday morning that left 6 people without a home was caused by a lit cigarette butt left in a can.

This according to the Northampton Assistant Fire Chief who spoke with our crew on scene.

Damage to the home is estimated at $275,000.

Reports of the fire started to come into the Western Mass News newsroom shortly before 9 a.m.

The Northampton Fire Department told us that they first got the call at about 8:45 a.m. for 48 Graves Ave.

With the help of mutual aid from 7 other cities and towns, the fire was put out in about an hour, leaving just hot spots.

Emergency personnel closed the road down while crews worked to knock out the fire leaving other area streets backed up.

As of about 11:15 a.m. Graves Ave. remained closed.

Our crew on scene says that street is a very tight dead end road with cars parked on both sides, so it made it difficult for crews to get on scene.

South Deerfield Fire assisted with a ladder, but had to park behind the Bridge St Elementary School to get to the home.

Drivers are still being asked to avoid the area.

Neighbors told Western Mass News that an elderly man lived on the top floor, where the fire appeared to have started.

Crews did what they could when they arrived, but it had a head start.

"Crews arrived on scene, had heavy fire on the third floor porch, we made an aggressive attack, and actually stopped the fire, did a pretty good job," explained Asst. Chief John Davine, Northampton Fire Dept.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the six people who have been displaced.

The State Fire Marshall's Office is on scene and assisting the Northampton Fire Department with the investigation.

