Hundreds without power in Springfield due to damaged wire repair work

Hundreds of Eversource customers lost power this afternoon because of a damaged wire that was found.
At about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday the company's Outage Map showed 385 customers without electricity.
An Eversource representative confirmed the outage details with Western Mass News saying crews doing maintenance work found a damaged section of wire that was hazardous and that they're removing and replacing it.
Customers were notified that there would be an outage.
Power is expected to return at about 1:30 p.m.
