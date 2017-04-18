Hundreds without power in Springfield due to damaged wire repair - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Hundreds without power in Springfield due to damaged wire repair work

Hundreds of Eversource customers lost power this afternoon because of a damaged wire that was found.

At about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday the company's Outage Map showed 385 customers without electricity. 

An Eversource representative confirmed the outage details with Western Mass News saying crews doing maintenance work found a damaged section of wire that was hazardous and that they're removing and replacing it. 

Customers were notified that there would be an outage.

Power is expected to return at about 1:30 p.m.  

