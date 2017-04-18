Police chase in Pittsfield with juvenile inside fleeing vehicle ends in 4 arrests

Four Berkshire County residents are facing numerous charges following a police chase in Pittsfield Monday night.

The Pittsfield Police Department reports they were conducting a traffic stop on Lincoln St. at around 7 p.m. when the vehicle suddenly took off.

"As the Officers approached the stopped vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed, east bound on Lincoln," explained police.

That's when a chase ensued.

"During the pursuit the officers observed a firearm being thrown from the fleeing vehicle. The fleeing vehicle eventually pulled over and stopped in the area of Fourth St and Curtis St.," noted police.

Officers discovered 5 people in the vehicle including a juvenile girl who was the daughter of one of the passengers.

They also allegedly found "firearms and drugs" during the stop.

The driver and three passengers were arrested on scene.

Jovan Rodriguez, 20, from Pittsfield has been identified as the driver.

The three passengers are Samuel Thomason, 21, from Lenox, Carey Pilot, 44, from Pittsfield, and Thomas Tobin, 43, also from Pittsfield. Pilot's daughter was the juvenile in the vehicle.

All have been charged with "numerous crimes, including firearms and drug offenses," police report.

They were expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

