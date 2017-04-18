UMass student puts dorm up on Airbnb

It seems like a pretty good deal. Close to dining and laundry. But what happens when a UMass student tries to put her dorm up on Airbnb?



A student at UMass Amherst tried to earn some extra cash by trying to rent out her dorm room. The univeristy put a kabosh on it before she was able to actually make any money from it.

Airbnb is a popular app that allows people to rent rooms or homes from a host or an individual. It’s a similar sharing app to uber. It’s a way many people throughout the world earn extra cash. One student at UMass thought she would try her hand at it.

"Go get your money I don’t have a problem with it. College is expensive and she is doing what she has to do to make a coin I’m all for it," explained student, Terrence Agyare-May.

But the housing contracts that students sign before moving in prohibit students from subletting their dorm rooms.

It seems like a nice spot—a high rise over looking campus. But renting out your dorm room is very much against the rules.

"You can't rent your room as an Airbnb at UMass amherst," explained campus spokesman, Ed Blaguszewski.

Some students wish they had thought of it first

If I had thought of it I might have done it. But probably not," said Michael Tringali, student.

Others are not surprised it didn’t work out for her.

Lexie Hawley tells Western Mass News, security would definitely be a roadblock…

"Logistically I think it would be hard to do. Because after 8pm we have sign in through the dorms. You cant get in without a student ID or someone signing you in who lives there," noted Hawley.

"I think it would be kind of crazy. I think it would be a funny idea to try and make some extra money and try to do some different things. But I think its kind of odd. Where would you live, what would you be doing. Its just kind of an odd thing to do," student Kyle Daluz told us.

But UMass Amherst says that its definitely not allowed and as far as their records show she was not successful in renting out the room.

"It's against our policy for lots of good reasons. We don’t want people who are not apart of the university community to be in those buildings unless they are a friend or guest of someone. You really can't make money off of university..." explained Blaguszewski.

The student, who UMass would not identify, took the ad down as soon as the university contacted her. Although UMass says they are happy with her entrepreneurial spirit, this was not the way to do it.

