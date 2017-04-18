New details emerge following suspect arraignment for jogger murder

The man accused of murdering a Princeton woman last August apparently posed as a stranded motorist around the same time she was out for a walk.

This is just one of the many details learned in his arraignment this morning.

It’s very clear from today’s arraignment how big of a role DNA will play in this case.

Police on Friday said it was Vanessa’s ferocious fight that left her attacker’s DNA on her body, which led police to make an arrest.

Their suspect is Angelo Colon Ortiz, a man who is currently being held on 10 million dollars cash bond.

8 months after Vanessa Marcotte’s murder, we get a glimpse of the man police said killed her.

31-year-old Angelo Colon Ortiz was arraigned on charges connected to her murder back in August, where her body was found in the woods near her family’s home.

Colon Ortiz, a driver for FedEx, often traveled through Princeton to make deliveries.

He also told state police that he didn’t know Marcotte.

“This is someone that was familiar with the area, but not with the victim.”

That’s something Mary Ellen O’Toole, a former FBI profiler and forensic behavioral analyst agrees with.

On Friday, a state police trooper asked Colon Ortiz for a DNA sample after seeing him driving a car matching the suspect in this case.

Colon Ortiz voluntarily offered his DNA. A move O’Toole said could be motivated by pride.

“They tend to be arrogant. They're thinking that they're smarter than investigators and so oftentimes, even though it's not in their best interest, they may voluntarily agree to do that.”

But Colon Ortiz’s attorney said otherwise.

He’s shining doubt on the DNA sample, saying that while Colon Ortiz is a U.S. citizen, he does not understand English.

“One of the things we are going to look at is if he knowingly and voluntarily understood what he was being asked to do, and whether he gave up a sample of his saliva,” Defense Attorney Ed Ryan Jr.

It’s clear that while in the very early stages of this case, that sample will play a major role for both prosecutors and the defense.

Colon Ortiz is likely going to be indicted on charges of murder in the coming days.

