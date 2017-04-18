Toys stolen from Agawam family's yard, police investigate

It’s a story you’ll only see on Western Mass News. Children’s toys, carefully piled up against a fence in one woman’s yard, stolen in the early morning hours.

Police say it’s something that happens this time of year.

Enid Perez, a cancer survivor and newly single mom, spoke exclusively with us about the situation.

She's lived in her Agawam house for 20 years, and she says nothing like this has ever happened before.

We heard from a number of Agawam residents today who say the same thing, that this kind of theft, is becoming more and more common.

Enid Perez was getting ready for her Tuesday morning routine.

“I was gonna take my kids out for a walk before they go to daycare and I noticed that their toys weren’t there, so I ran around the entire house and looked across the street to make sure nothing blew away because it was kind of windy last night,” she explained.

Among those stolen items was her twin daughters’ wagon. Enid usually takes them for a walk in it twice a day.

“Every last toy is gone, even the stuffed animals, everything that was in the wagon, the slide, their tricycles, it’s just gone,” she told us.

The tricycles, the girls had just gotten as Easter gifts from their godparents...they were learning how to ride them.

Enid handed her security video footage over to Agawam police and to Western Mass News, but for her, this is about more than just stolen toys.

“I feel really sad that someone would actually need to do something like that.”

Enid said she’s learning how to be independent again. A cancer survivor, she just had her last radiation treatment in February. She’s also a newly single mom. Her husband was involved in a hit-and-run, and has lost all cognitive function.

“I was overwhelmed by the level of support. People couldn’t believe that it happened,” Enid noted.

When she posted about the stolen toys on Facebook, she wasn’t thinking of these things, and she didn’t expect the response she got from her community.

“People were really nice and offering to bring the kids toys and stuff like that. I was just posting it so people can be aware of our surroundings.”

Enid’s worried now about the cost of replacing all the things that were stolen as she’s on leave from work as she continues to recover.

Many Agawam residents have reached out today asking how they can donate to Enid and Enid says she’s overwhelmed by the response.

The Agawam police department is investigating this theft, we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

