West Springfield Police arrest man who assaulted hotel clerk with a knife

A West Springfield man was arrested yesterday at the Best Western Hotel following an armed robbery call.

Police arrived at 429 Riverdale St. to find that a man jumped over the register counter at the hotel and assaulted a female clerk with a large knife.

The assailant then followed by forcing the clerk into the backroom and stole her cellphone and money from the business.

It was determined he took off northbound on foot.

The suspect, Jose Rolon-Cartagena, was arrested for the following:

Armed Robbery (knife)

Armed Assault to rob

Intimidation of a witness

Assault and Battery

Mass. Trial Court Warrant

