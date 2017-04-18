Neighbors help Agawam woman clean yard following storm devastation

An Agawam neighborhood comes together to help a woman clean up her yard after a large tree falls on it.

The homeowner spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about why this means so much to her.

Donna Gabriel said she’s grateful for her neighbors.

“The fact that they all came-- pitched in and helped, was just amazing.”

Gabriel told us that she’s thankful for her neighborhood's response to a fallen tree in her front yard.

“I want them to know that I appreciate their kindness, their helpfulness, and everything they did from the bottom of my heart, because as a two-year cancer survivor, I don’t have the strength or the energy to do this, or the finances.”

Donna’s a breast cancer survivor who’s lived on Virginia Street in Agawam for 13 years.

For all that time, she’s been worried about this large tree that hangs over the bedrooms where her grandchildren sleep.

Sunday night, it finally happened. The tree snapped and fell onto her yard during a fast-moving wind and rain storm.

“I was thankful-- thanking the Lord that when it fell, it fell in the direction opposite of anybody’s house.”

Neighbors came by with chainsaws, and one neighbor hauling debris away in his pickup truck.

But Donna told us she wasn’t surprised by her neighborhood’s kindness.

“This gentleman has known that I’ve been battling cancer, so he comes over in the summer and mows my lawn.”

The debris, still covering Donna’s lawn and her neighbors’, is a reminder for her that things could have been much, much worse.

“If you had seen it, you wouldn’t have believed it. We kept saying how much one tree can destroy an area, and just imagine what it would have been like if it was a tornado or something.”

Donna told me she’s still dealing with the aftermath of that storm. Her refrigerator broke in the power surge.

Now she’s talking to her insurance company and looking into purchasing a new one.

