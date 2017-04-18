Warmer weather prompts warning for ticks and Lyme disease

With the warmer weather comes a real concern about ticks and Lyme disease.

Western Mass News checked in with researchers at UMass Amherst.

Thousands of ticks are sent to a lab there each year where each one is analyzed for Lyme and other diseases that while rare, can be deadly.

Inside Fernald Hall at UMass Amherst there are hundreds of ticks.

Their motto: Send a tick to college.

People from across Massachusetts and all 50 states can send ticks to this lab.

“I'd say about 10% of the ticks we receive are actually still around, crawling inside of the bag,” said UMass lab technician Tim Daly.

Ticks will be given an I.D., processed, and diagnosed. These technicians can't work fast enough.

“It's really started to pick up. Last week we had about 200 ticks for the entire week. Today we got about 150, and it's the first day of the week.”

UMass Microbiology Professor Stephen Rich told Western Mass News about the good weather.

“The fact that we've had a warmer season, sort of an earlier start to the spring and summer, that’s why the ticks are so active now.”

Rich said that the key is to get the tick off immediately, and get it to the lab ASAP.

The tick is physically broken down there, then put through this machine to determine if it indeed carries Lyme or any other pathogen.

“But for other pathogens, things like anaplasma, babisia, and vawasson, that aren't household names and not everyone's hear of, we've seen an increase in reported cases of those.”

Those pathogens are rare, but can be deadly.

Find a tick, go to tick-report.com and follow the steps to get it to the lab.

You can also check that website to find out how many ticks have been sent from your zip code, and how many have tested positive for lyme disease or any other pathogen.

