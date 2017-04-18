Springfield man arrested in Holyoke after found 'stumbling' with handgun

A Springfield man was arrested yesterday afternoon after Holyoke Police responded to Lincoln St. for a man that was “stumbling” in the area.

After arriving, officers were able to locate Eddie Santiago, 31 from Springfield, who didn’t appear to be able to properly stand on both feet.

Further investigation revealed that Santiago was carrying a fully loaded Smith and Wesson 9 MM handgun on his person, along with 88 bags of heroin and $2,980 in cash.

Santiago was also without a license to carry the handgun.

He was charged with:

Possession of a Class A Narcotic (Heroin)

Possession to Distribute Class A

Possession of Firearm Ammo w/Out an FID Card

Possession / Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Firearm Use in a Felony

He was arraigned today in Holyoke District Court.

