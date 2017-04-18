Pothole on Westfield street poses safety threat to residents

Westfield residents on one street are voicing their concerns over potholes after a resident saw a woman in a motorized wheelchair hit a pothole and was thrown from her chair.

The pothole was found on Noble Street next to a crosswalk.

City officials told Western Mass News that they are aware of the situation and working to get it fixed.

Samantha Carboneau said that she was driving in Westfield and saw a woman crossing the street in her motorized wheelchair on Noble Street and East Silver Street around 1 p.m.

That’s when the woman in the wheelchair hit the pothole, got thrown from her seat and landed on the ground.

Carboneau said that two men sprang into action and assisted the victim, but it’s an ongoing issue she hopes gets addressed.

“It touched my heart to see everyone offering a helping hand, but broke my heart to see this woman getting harmed trying to cross the road.”

Westfield residents told us this isn’t the first time they’ve seen something like this happen.

Madeline Nicoletti is the chairperson of the Commission for Citizens with Disabilities in Westfield.

She too uses a power chair and said potholes and uneven streets make navigating around town a horror.

“It’s very difficult when the roads are uneven and parking lots and parking spaces.”

We reached out to the Westfield Department of Public Works.

Spokesperson Dave Billips told Western Mass News that right now they have two full crews out working to fix potholes around town.

The city of Westfield has also hired a subcontractor.

Billips further explained that they recently bought new machinery to use in addition to their traditional hot patch.

It uses infrared technology to patch the potholes up for up to 10 years.

If you’d like to report an issue, you can use the app “See, Click, Fix.”

It allows you to track your progress and see when it is assigned.

