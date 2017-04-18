Holyoke residents concerned about speeding in residential areas

Holyoke residents have taken their concerns to City Council.

They said speeding is a growing problem in residential areas.

Brown Ave., Willow Street, and Laurel Street are the largest concern for the residents.

They said many people cut through the area at high rates of speed, where the speed limit is only 30 miles per hour.

Bringing this up at the city council meeting was just the first step to addressing this issue.

It will now be passed along to the police chief, so that officers can take action going forward.

“These are single two family homes. They just want to have some sort of peace and quiet. The speed limit’s generally 30 miles an hour, but they're saying that they see cars go maybe twice that rate. That seems like a lot, but I'm not surprised to hear it, people have a lead-foot,” said City Councilor David Bartley.

