Property owners to get grants for fire safety in Holyoke

Residential property owners are set to receive financial incentives for the installation of fire protection systems, according to a new program announced by the City of Holyoke.

Holyoke mayor, Alex B. Morse, has partnered with the Olde Holyoke Development Corporation, the Problem Property Group, the City of Holyoke Office for Community Development and both the fire and building departments to make the program possible.

According to the mayor’s office, the program targets occupied residential rental properties with 10 or more units housing low and moderate income tenants and will provide a matching grant of up to $10,000 for the installation of eligible fire systems.

Eligible property owners for the incentive program will be covered to get the latest fire protection systems installed, the mayor’s office said. Old systems will be either expanded, repaired or converted to direct call boxes to the Holyoke Fire Department that all meet the city’s code, the mayor’s office added.

“This program was developed with all parties in mind,” Building Commissioner Damian Cote, said. “It provides the occupants with the best fire protection system a building can have by getting the alarm directly and immediately to the Holyoke Fire Department.”

The program is funded with Community Development Block Grants from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To ensure the fire protection systems remain up to code, the City of Holyoke will be recording five-year liens on properties that follow through with the installation of new systems.

“As we saw with the fire on January first, it’s important that property owners have an alarm system that links directly to the fire department,” said Mayor Alex Morse.

The city is still reeling from a massive apartment building fire on North East street. The quick-moving fire left three dead and dozens homeless on New Years Day.

“We understand that there is a cost associated with this, which is why we try to eliminate that problem by offering funds,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Przekopowski.

The deadline to apply for a grant is May 30, 2017 and the mayor’s office asks interested parties to contact the Olde Holyoke Development Corporation at 413-533-7101 for more information.

The announcement for the program will be Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the City Hall Auditorium in Holyoke. Western Mass News will update this story as more information on the program becomes available.

