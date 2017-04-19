Former Patriots Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell, team to still visit White House

The former New England Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez, has been found dead in his jail cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts but the team is still expected to visit the White House.

Stacey James, the Vice President of Media Relations for the New England Patriots, told Western Mass News of the teams plans and that they are not expected to speak on the Hernandez situation.

"We are aware of the reports," James said. "We don't anticipate releasing a statement today, but we are going to the White House and I do not know what will be said."

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro.

Just 5 days ago he was found not guilty of a 2012 double homicide in Boston. He was moved to tears on Friday after the not guilty verdict was handed down...even blowing kisses to the little girl that he fathered with his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins.

Corrections officers discovered Hernandez at approximately 3:05 a.m. Wednesday morning, hanging from the window in his jail cell. Responding officers said that Hernandez hung himself "utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window."

According to the Department of Corrections, lifesaving techniques were attempted on Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

The Department of Corrections also said that Hernandez "attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items."

The Massachusetts State Police are at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center currently and continuing to investigate Hernandez's death.

Prison officials said Hernandez wasn't on suicide watch and his passing was a shock to the few sheriffs that knew him.

"Ive always known Aaron Hernandez to be someone who was always in complete control always making sure that anything he didn't want entertained. He was very good at keeping it out, really a metal trap for when it came to those types of things," said Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.

State police are combing his cell but say they have yet to find a note.

The District Attorney's office launches an investigation Hernandez's lawyers said they will also being doing their own transparent investigation.

