Aaron Hernandez's lawyer plans to conduct his own investigation

Aaron Hernandez's lawyer says he intends to conduct his own investigation into the NFL star's hanging death.

Jose Baez says he was "shocked and surprised" when he was told that the former New England Patriots tight end was found hanging from a bedsheet in his prison cell.

He says Hernandez was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence in the 2013 slaying of Odin Lloyd.

Here's the full statement issued by Jose Baez Tuesday:

"The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death. There were no conversations or correspondence that would have alarmed the legal team or family. He was looking at forward to an opportunity for a future release. We are heartbroken and we are determined to find the truth. We are looking into the process and will conduct a transparent investigation into his untimely death.

The statement was listed on Baez's Twitter page Wednesday afternoon.

Just 5 days ago Hernandez was found not guilty of a 2012 double homicide in Boston.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro.

