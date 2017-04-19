Correction center that housed Hernandez had its share of troubles, reports say

The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center where Aaron Hernandez apparently hanged himself has seen its share of troubles since it opened nearly two decades ago.

According to the Associated Press, there have been several other inmate suicides, several attacks on prison staff in addition to instances of inmate-on-inmate violence.

The most famous attack was the strangulation of convicted pedophile priest John Geoghan by another prisoner.

The facility, located in Shirley, Massachusetts, houses over 1,000 inmates.

There are 1,700 keyless doors and 366 cameras that record 24/7.

It was built for $105 million was hailed as the nation's most technologically advanced prison when it opened 19 years ago.

It is named for two former prisons workers killed in 1972 during an aborted escape attempt.

Corrections officers discovered Hernandez on Wednesday morning hanging from the window in his jail cell.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro.

