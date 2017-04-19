Plan to breed timber rattlesnakes at Quabbin has been suspended

The Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board placed a vote to suspend the plan to breed timber rattlesnakes at the Quabbin Reservoir.

The plan was announced in 2016 to bring the endangered rattlesnakes to Mt. Zion, an island located at Quabbin Reservoir.

In Ware, four meetings were held for residents regarding the controversial decision.

Senator Eric Lesser said in a release sent to Western Mass News states:

“From the beginning, residents in the Quabbin Region did not feel like their concern about this project were listened to. My hope is that in the future, these types of projects will be undertaken with an appreciation for the impact they have on local communities.”

Ultimately their voices were heard, and now other ways of protecting the timber rattlesnake population is being revised by the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

