How Hernandez' death impacts his murder conviction

Aaron Hernandez's lawyer appealed his murder conviction before his death.

He was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Now, his conviction will disappear because he had not exhausted his appeals before he passed.



"The fact that he died pending an appeal would mean that the conviction that occurred in 2014 would be wiped clean," said Professor Bridgette Baldwin, a Professor of Law at WNEU.

An abatement doctrine stands for when a person dies during the appeals process, their status reverts back to whatever it was at the beginning. For Aaron Hernandez this means he's innocent.



"It has a lot to do with finality for a victim. Particularly in a crime case. There is no finality, you went to trial you saw the person convicted and now its wiped clean," Professor Baldwin explained.



Loyd's family now loses their sense of closure. They can peruse a civil case against Hernandez's estate, but the process can be very difficult.



I think with the abatement process forecloses them using the information that was used at the criminal trial. They could try and still follow wrongful death claims, civil suit, its just going to be a little problematic," said Professor Baldwin.



None of the information used in the criminal case can be used in a potential civil case.



"It also has sometimes ramifications for a civil case, if you want to use the stuff from the criminal trial you can't because of the abatement doctrine," Professor Baldwin noted.



The abatement doctrine has be used in some other high profile cases. John Salvi who was convicted of killing two people in 1994 had his convictions dismissed after he also killed himself in prison.



"The abatement doctrine says 'well he's innocent none of this is actually proof anymore'," Professor Baldwin concluded.

