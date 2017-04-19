Hampden DA hopes to find more leads to the death of Lisa Ziegert

25 years ago, the body of Lisa Ziegert was found in a wooded area of Agawam.

Only four days after the 24-year old teacher was abducted from the card shop where she had worked part-time.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said even though it's been 25 years since Ziegert was abducted and murdered, authorities continue to aggressively investigate the homicide.



"We continue to put a robust effort forward, we have a team of prosecutors and state troopers along with the Agawam Police Department who continue to work this case as if it were a case from last week," said Gulluni.

Last year, DNA advancements lead authorities to release a composite sketch of the man they believe killed Lisa Ziegert.

The sketch drew hundreds of responses from the public.

"It did lead to renewed interest in the case, to some new information given to us by members of the public on which we're still following up," Gulluni noted.

The District Attorney hopes that renewed interest in the case will lead to information that is fresh and will help solve the murder.

"We're glad that people continue to talk about Lisa about the case because we feel there's information out there, that hasn't been shared with law enforcement that could help us towards an arrest at some point," Gulluni continued.

With advancements in DNA technology, hope is never lost.

Investigators have established a tip line for the Ziegert case.

D.A. Gulluni emphasizes that the Lisa Ziegert murder investigation is an active one, leads are still being followed up today.

It is the hope of the Ziegert family and the D.A. that despite the fact it's been 25 years since Lisa's murder, her killer will be found.

You can call the tip line at 413-333-9148

