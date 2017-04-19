Hernandez suicide at MA correctional facility follows many more

A former Patriots tight end and convicted murder felon, Aaron Hernandez reportedly took his own life in the early hours of the morning.

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell this morning, but he is certainly not the first to take their own life at this prison.

It was here at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Facility that former Patriot’s player Aaron Hernandez took his life.

Just five days after being acquitted of the double murder of two Boston men in 2012, guards said that Hernandez blocked his cell door with several items and then killed himself using a bedsheet to a window.

He isn't the first inmate to have taken his life at the maximum security prison.

Incidents of violence can be seen in the two decades of operation. Notably the strangulation of a convicted pedophile priest by another inmate.

When it opened in 1998, the prison was seen as one of the most technically advanced in the nation, housing over 1,000 inmates with 366 cameras rolling 24/7.

Those cameras were rolling in January during a riot where guards said inmates were ready for war.

Hernandez was not involved.

Prison officials said Hernandez was in a single cell in the general population and wasn't on suicide watch, and in the wake of his death, one lawmaker said there needs to be changes made to the current system.

"Massachusetts has among the highest suicide rate per prisons and correction officers," said Mass. Senator Jamie Eldridge.

The prison is in State Senator Jamie Eldridge's district, who during a surprise visit in December said he heard many say there is a need for mental health services, especially those in single cells like Hernandez.

"You have a lack of educational programs, vocational programs, limited access to mental healthcare, and a real sense that the culture within our prisons is not conducive as to whether the prisoners or the corrections officers.”

Eldridge also said it’s possible Hernandez didn't take his own life.

Hernandez’s agent said he doesn’t believe that he would have taken his own life, as Hernandez’s lawyers said they are looking to start their own investigation, which is on top of the investigation currently being done by the District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.